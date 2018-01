Jan 2 (Reuters) - Italian car sales:

* ITALY CAR SALES DOWN 3.17 PERCENT IN DECEMBER, TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS

* FIAT CHRYSLER SHARE OF ITALIAN CAR MARKET AT 26.49 PERCENT IN DECEMBER, ACCORDING TO REUTERS CALCULATIONS

* FIAT CHRYSLER SHARE OF ITALIAN CAR MARKET AT 26.4 PERCENT IN DECEMBER, FIAT SAYS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)