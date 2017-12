Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i says:

* RAISES 3.1 BILLION EUROS FROM FOREIGN AND ITALIAN INVESTORS IN THIRD FUND

* AMOUNT EXPECTED TO RISE TO 3.3 BILLION EUROS EARLY 2018

* THIRD FUND, WITH A 12-YEAR DURATION, INHERITED ASSETS OF F2I‘S FIRST FUND

* BNP PARIBAS AND MEDIOBANCA ARE FINANCIAL ADVISERS (Reporting by Milan newsroom)