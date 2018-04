April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s government says:

* HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL

* HAS MODIFIED CONDITIONS OF ITS SPECIAL POWERS IN RELATION TO SALE OF PIAGGIO AERO UNIT EVO, WITH REGARDS TO PIAGGIO AERO, PAC-INVESTEMENTS, MDC PA COOPERATIEF U.A., AND MUBADALA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PPJSC AND NEWCO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)