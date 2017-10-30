FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Italy's Alba Leasing completes 1.12 bln euro securitisation
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 9:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Italy's Alba Leasing completes 1.12 bln euro securitisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Leasing group Alba Leasing says:

* Completes 1.12 billion euro securitisation of performing leasing contracts

* The 478.6 million euro A1 senior tranche was placed with 24 institutional investors, of which 20 were foreign, drawing orders for 1.13 billion euros

* The European Investment Bank took part in the deal as guarantor and purchased the A2 senior tranche

* Originator retained class B and C notes

* Banca IMI and Societe Generale CIB acted as joint arrangers

* Alba Leasing is 39.2 percent owned by Banco BPM while BPER Banca controls another 33.5 percent and Banca Popolare di Sondrio 19.3 percent. Creval holds the remaining 8.05 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

