BRIEF-Italy's Amplifon eyes acquisitions in Germany, France, Canada - CEO

March 26 (Reuters) - Amplifon CEO Enrico Vita tells media call:

* EXPECTS TO ENTER CHINESE MARKET BY YEAR-END WITH ONE OR TWO JOINT-VENTURES

* TARGETS ACQUISITIONS IN GERMANY, FRANCE AND CANADA TO ADD 500 OUTLETS, ANOTHER 200 WILL BE NEW SHOP OPENINGS, MOSTLY IN SPAIN

* RULES OUT SELLING UK BUSINESS

* BUSINESS PLAN DOES NOT ENVISAGE TRANSFORMATIONAL DEAL BUT GROUP WOULD BE READY TO PURSUE BIGGER TARGETS

* 2017 PAYOUT POLICY IS “AT THE VERY LEAST” SUSTAINABLE IN THE FUTURE

* BELIEVES GROUP HAS RIGHT BUSINESS MODEL, VERTICAL INTEGRATION WITH MANUFACTURERS HAS PROS AND CONS