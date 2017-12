BRIEF-Italy's Ansaldo STS lowers 2017 guidance after delay in contracts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italian rail-signalling company Ansaldo STS says:

* REVISES 2017 GUIDANCE WITH ORDERS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN 1.1-1.5 BILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS 1.5-2 BILLION EUROS

* NEW GUIDANCE SEES ORDER PORTFOLIO AT BETWEEN 6.1-6.5 BILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS 6.5-7 BILLION EUROS

* NEW GUIDANCE SEES REVENUES AT BETWEEN 1.34-1.4 BILLION EUROS FROM PREVIOUS 1.35-1.45 BILLION EUROS

* GUIDANCE ON NET FINANCIAL POSITION REMAINS UNVARIED

* GUIDANCE REVISION DUE TO DEVELOPMENTS IN NORTH EUROPE AREA, DELAY IN FINALISATION OF SOME CONTRACTS