April 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog says:

* ACCEPTS COMMITMENTS BY TELECOM ITALIA AND FASTWEB ON THEIR FIBER OPTIC NETWORK JOINT VENTURE KNOWN AS FLASH FIBER

* ANTITRUST PROCESS STARTED IN FEBRUARY LAST YEAR LOOKING INTO POSSIBLE MARKET RESTRICTIONS STEMMING FROM FLASH FIBER JV IS CLOSED.