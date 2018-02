Feb 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* ITALY‘S ANTITRUST SAYS EXTENDS INVESTIGATION INTO TELECOM ITALIA ON ULTRAFAST BROADBAND

* ITALY‘S ANTITRUST SAYS LOOKING INTO WHETHER TELECOM ITALIA HAS OBSTRUCTED THE ENTRY OF THE NEW INFRASTRUCTURE PLAYER IN ULTRAFAST BROADBAND SECTOR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)