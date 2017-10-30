FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Italy's Antitrust fines diamond brokers, banks for fraudulent practices
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 5:15 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Italy's Antitrust fines diamond brokers, banks for fraudulent practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust says:

* fines diamond brokers Diamond Private Investment (DPI) and Intermarket Diamond Business (IDB) for fraudulent commercial practices in selling diamonds through distributor banks

* Banks are UniCredit, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca Intesa, and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

* total fine is 15.35 million euros, of which: 2 million euros for IDB, 4 million euros for UniCredit, 3.35 million euros for Banco BPM, 1 million euros for DPI, 3 million euros for Banca Intesa and 2 million euros for Monte dei Paschi In June Italian tax police seized documents from the offices of five lenders in an investigation over alleged fraud in relation to the distribution of diamonds to bank customers, three sources with knowledge of the case said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.