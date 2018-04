April 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige says:

* SELLS MERCHANT ACQUIRING BUSINESS TO PAYMENT SERVICES GROUP NEXI FOR 25 MILLION EUROS

* SIGNS 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH NEXI ESTIMATED TO GENERATE COMMISSIONS WORTH 15 MILLION EUROS OVER PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)