Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum Chief Executive Massimo Doris tells Reuters:

* Confirms goal of paying dividend of 0.4 euros/share over 2017 results

* Sees net interest income down 21-22 percent in 2017, flat in 2018

* Performance fees totalled 31 million euros in October

* Sees net inflows into mutual funds of 5.6 billion euros at group level in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)