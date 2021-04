April 6 (Reuters) - Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata (BPPB):

* GRANTS POWERS TO INTESA SANPAOLO FOR ISSUE OF TIER 2 BONDS IN EUROS

* INTESA SANPAOLO TO START MEETINGS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ON APRIL 7

* TIER 2 BONDS WOULD HAVE MATURITY IN 10 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)