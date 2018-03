BRIEF-Italy's Brunello Cucinelli 2017 EBITDA At 87.5 Mln Euros

March 7 (Reuters) - ITALY’S BRUNELLO CUCINELLI:

* SAYS 2017 EBITDA 87.5 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT 42.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS SMART ESTIMATE OF 49 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.27 PER SHARE ON 2017 VERSUS 0.16 EUROS PER SHARE PREVIOUS YEAR

* CEO SAYS SEES DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN TERMS OF BOTH REVENUES AND PROFIT IN 2018

* THE SELL-OUTS FOR THE 2018 SPRING/SUMMER COLLECTION ARE PROVIDING “ESPECIALLY POSITIVE” RESULTS

* SAYS SEES IN 2018 TO HAVE A CLOSE-TO-ZERO NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT THE END OF 2018, WITH A FURTHER IMPROVING NEXT YEAR

* INCLUDING BENEFITS OF PATENT BOX, 2017 NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 52.5 MILLION