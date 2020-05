May 15 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Cattolica says:

* GROUP NET PROFIT FELL 45.9% TO 14 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 AFTER WRITE-DOWNS

* PROPOSES THE ALLOCATION OF 2019 RESULT TO RESERVES

* CONFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FY OPERATING RESULT OF 350-375 MILLION EUROS DESPITE INCREASING RISKS LINKED TO EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)