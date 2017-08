July 27 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica Di Assicurazione says:

* To book writedowns worth 67 million euros ($78.69 million)this year due to new goodwill impairment tests

* 2017 net profit will be 67 million euros lower than previous estimate of 150 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8514 euros) (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)