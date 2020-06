BRIEF-Italy's Cattolica Says Supervisory Authority IVASS Requires Capital Increase of EUR 500 Mln

June 1 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* INFORMS RECEIVED LETTER FROM INSURANCE SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY (IVASS), WITH REGARD TO TREND OF CATTOLICA GROUP’S SOLVENCY SITUATION

* SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY POINTS OUT NEED FOR A CAPITAL INCREASE OF € 500 MILLION TO BE CARRIED OUT BY EARLY AUTUMN

* PLAN IS ALSO REQUESTED BY JULY-END FOR ACTIONS TAKEN WITH REFERENCE ALSO TO SUBSIDIARIES, IN PARTICULAR REGARDING MONITORING OF SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY

* SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY REQUIRES ADDITIONS AND EXTENSIONS IN THE ANALYZES AND MEASUREMENTS OF “REINFORCED EMERGENCY PLAN”

* IVASS ASKS BOARD TO SUSPEND PAYMENT OF VARIABLE COMPONENT OF REMUNERATION IN FAVOUR OF COMPANY’S REPRESENTATIVES

* BOARD INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO PREPARE A PLAN WITHIN REQUIRED TIME, IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN GROUP’S SOLVENCY POSITION

* GROUP'S SOLVENCY RATIO WAS 122% AS OF MAY 22 VERSUS 147% AT MARCH-END, WHILE THAT OF PARENT COMPANY WAS 130%