July 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s market regulator Consob says:

* INTESA SANPAOLO’S EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UBI EXTENDED FOR FURTHER TWO DAYS TO JULY 30

* IT HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND INTESA SANPAOLO’S OFFER PERIOD TO PROTECT INVESTORS, TO ALLOW UBI SHAREHOLDERS TO HAVE ALL THE INFORMATION NEEDED TO DECIDE

* IT HAS ASKED UBI FOR DETAILS ON PUBLICITY AND COMMUNICATIONS ISSUED IN RELATION TO INTESA’S OFFER