March 14 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese:

* SOLD 84 PERCENT OF UNEXERCISED RIGHTS TO BUY INTO SHARE ISSUE AFTER TWO DAYS OF OFFERING, THOMSON REUTERS DATA SHOWS

* TOTAL OF 1.577 MLN RIGHTS SOLD, OUT OF TOTAL OF 1.870 MLN ON OFFER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)