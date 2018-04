April 5 (Reuters) - Eni says:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES POTENTIAL BOND ISSUE IN USD

* POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF ONE OR MORE BONDS TO BE WORTH UP TO A MAXIMUM AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $2 BILLION

* BONDS TO BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY APRIL 5, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)