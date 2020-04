BRIEF-Italy's Fincantieri says COVID-19 significantly impacting 2020 operations

April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fincantieri says:

* 2019 GROUP EBITDA 320 MILLION EUROS FROM 421 MILLION EUROS PREVIOUS YEAR, EBITDA MARGIN 5.5% VERSUS 7.8%

* 2019 GROUP NET LOSS 148 MILLION EUROS FROM RESTATED PROFIT OF 69 MILLION EUROS PREVIOUS YEAR

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY IS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTING THE COURSE OF THE GROUP 2020 BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* BELIEVES ITS EQUITY AND ECONOMIC STRUCTURE WILL SUCCESSFULLY COPE WITH REPERCUSSIONS OF THE EMERGENCY SHOULD CRISIS CEASE WITHIN REASONABLE TIME