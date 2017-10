Sept 15 (Reuters) - Italian lottery group Gamenet says:

* aims to sell at least 35 percent of its capital in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO)

* investors TCP Lux Eurinvest and Intralot Italian Investments will sell part of their stakes in IPO, TCP will keep at least 35 percent shareholding after listing

* Banca IMI, Credit Suisse and UniCredit will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, Unicredit will act also as sponsor for the listing (Reporting by Milan newsroom)