June 16 (Reuters) - Italian filter maker GVS says:

* PLACEMENT OF GVS SHARES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, WITH AN AGGREGATE DEMAND 6 TIMES HIGHER THAN OFFER

* FIRST DAY OF TRADING WILL BE JUNE 19

* BASED ON IPO PRICE COMPANY’S MARKET CAP WILL BE EQUAL TO EURO 1.426 BILLION EUROS (Reporting by Milan newsroom)