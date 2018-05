May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM):

* ITALY’S INDUSTRY MINISTER SAYS ON TWITTER HE HOPES CONFLICTS OF INTEREST AMONG TELECOM ITALIA SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT DAMAGE COMPANY ANY MORE

* ITALY’S INDUSTRY MINISTER SAYS TELECOM ITALIA SHOULD PRESS AHEAD WITH SEPARATION OF FIXED LINE NETWORK

* ITALY’S INDUSTRY MINIsTER SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL MONITOR ON SITUATION Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)