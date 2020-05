BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo Q1 EBITA At EUR 41 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Leonardo SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 2.6 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 BILLION YEAR AGO

* NEW ORDERS AT END-MARCH AT EUR 3.4 BILLION

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 59 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 77 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITA EUR 41 MILLION VERSUS EUR 163 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT AT END-MARCH AT EUR 4.40 BILLION

* KEY BUSINESSES ON TRACK, EXCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT

* FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS WERE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS BEFORE THE COVID-19 IMPACT IN MARCH - CEO

* WE ARE NOT ABLE TO QUANTIFY YET THE COVID-19 IMPACT IN 2020 BUT WE STRONGLY BELIEVE IN OUR SOLID FUNDAMENTALS - CEO

* WE REMAIN FULLY FOCUSED ON EXECUTING OUR INDUSTRIAL PLAN TO CREATE VALUE FOR ALL OUR STAKEHOLDERS - CEO

* GROUP IS NOT ABLE TO ASSESS THE FULL IMPACT AT THIS STAGE AND SO CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT TO SUSPEND THE 2020 GUIDANCE DISCLOSED IN MARCH

* GROUP’S MEDIUM-LONG TERM PROSPECTS REMAIN INTACT

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY IS IMPACTING ON THE REGULAR AND ORDINARY PERFORMANCE OF THE GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES