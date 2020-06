June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog CONSOB:

* ITALY’S MARKET WATCHDOG SAYS IT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS SOME RULES TO SIMPLIFY PROCESS OF TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

* ITALY’S MARKET WATCHDOG SAYS SIMPLIFICATION AIMS TO MAKE URGENT TRANSACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN FINANCES EASIER IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 (Gdansk Newsroom)