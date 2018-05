May 4 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Moncler :

* IR EXECUTIVE PAOLA DURANTE SAYS GROUP SEES 15 NEW OPENINGS THIS YEAR, SAME NUMBER OF RELOCATIONS

* DURANTE SAYS GROUP ONLINE SALES POSTED “GOOD” DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN Q1, BOTH IN RETAIL AND WHOLESALE

* CHIEF CORPORATE AND SUPPLY OFFICER LUCIANO SANTEL SAYS Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES “BETTER THAN EXPECTED”

* SANTEL SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)