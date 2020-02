Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pirelli Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera tells analysts:

* IF SITUATION KEEPS IMPROVING CO PLANS TO BRING BACK TO CHINA BY THE END OF THIS WEEK EMPLOYEES THAT WERE EVCUATED FROM COUNTRY

* NO M&A IS ENVISAGED IN NEW STRATEGIC PLAN

* COMPANY ALWAYS OPEN TO CONSIDER M&A OPTIONS IF THEY ARE VALUE ACCRETIVE, BUT NOTHING IS ON THE TABLE NOW