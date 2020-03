March 11 (Reuters) - SAFILO, Ceo Angelo Trocchia told reporters in post-results conference call

* 2020 STARTED VERY WELL, FIRST IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS SEEN IN LAST WEEKS BUT AT THIS STAGE IT IS NEGLIGIBLE ON Q1 RESULTS

* COMPANY STICKS TO PLAN PRESENTED IN DECEMBER, THERE ARE NO OTHER JOB CUT ACTIONS PLANNED AT THE MOMENT

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS UNPREDICTABLE, VERY DEPENDENT OF WHAT IT WILL HAPPEN IN EUROPE AND U.S.