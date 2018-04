April 20 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* NAMES MICAELA LE DIVELEC DIRECTOR GENERAL

* NAMES LE DIVELEC AND JAMES FERRAGAMO AS TWO NEW STRATEGIC MANAGERS IN ADDITION TO CFO UGO GIORCELLI

* NAMES JAMES FERRAGAMO DEPUTY CHAIRMAN, FERRUCCIO FERRAGAMO CONFIRMED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)