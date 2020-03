March 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Snam says in presentation slides:

* INVESTMENTS MAY SUFFER DELAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND MAY BE NON-RECOVERABLE DURING THE YEAR

* ITS NEW BUSINESSES MIGHT TEMPORARILY SLOW DOWN DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* FINANCIAL CHARGES MAY BE IMPACTED BY HIGHER PERCEIVED RISK ON ITALIAN CORPORATES (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)