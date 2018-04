April 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* State lender CDP had 4.262 percent of Telecom Italia as of April 10, according to a filing by Italy’s market watchdog

* Blackrock had voting rights equal to 2.058 percent, a potential stake Of 2.724 percent and other long positions of 0.195 percent in Telecom Italia as of April 9, the filing showed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)