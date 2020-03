March 18 (Reuters) - TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 57.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EVOLUTION AND RELATED EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ARE NOT YET MEASURABLE BOTH IN GENERAL TERMS AND ON THE GROUP’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)