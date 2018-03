March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Tod’s Chief Financial Officer Emilio Macellari tells analysts in a post-results call:

* FIRST INDICATIONS OF 2018 ALLOW GROUP TO CONFIRM 2018 FULL-YEAR SALE CONSENSUS OF 979 MILLION EUROS

* MOST BENEFITS FROM NEW STRATEGY WILL BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR

* MOST OF SALES GROWTH IN SECOND PART OF YEAR WILL COME FROM RETAIL NOT WHOLESALE

* GROUP EXPECTS FULL-YEAR SALES FOR ROGER VIVIER TO GROW AT “MID-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT” RATE, TOD’S IN “POSITIVE TERRITORY”, FAY SUBSTANTIALLY FLAT, HOGAN SALES GROWTH DEPENDING ON PERFORMANCE ABROAD

* GROUP TO INVEST THIS YEAR 40-50 MILLION EUROS, MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS ON NEW STORES OR RENOVATIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)