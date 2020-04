April 13 (Reuters) - Itamar Medical Ltd:

* ITAMAR™ MEDICAL ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRELIMINARY REVENUE INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 40%

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $8.4 MILLION TO $8.6 MILLION

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - WITHDRAWING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO CURRENT GLOBAL MARKET UNCERTAINTIES

* RAMPING UP DISPOSABLE WATCHPAT ONE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - SHIFTED RESOURCES AWAY FROM LONG-TERM PROJECTS, INCLUDING ATRIAL FIBRILLATION RANDOMIZED CONTROL TRIAL STARTED IN AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: