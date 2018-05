BRIEF-Itamar Medical Q1 Revenue Rises 26 Percent To $5.5 Million

May 17 (Reuters) - Itamar Medical Ltd:

* ITAMAR MEDICAL REPORTS RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER, WITH 26% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO $5.5 MILLION AND MINIMAL OPERATING LOSS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $5.5 MILLION

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - BOARD ADVANCING LISTING OF SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCK EXCHANGE IN U.S.

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - LISTING OF SHARES ON NASDAQ STOCK EXCHANGE THROUGH AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAM

* ADR PROGRAM CURRENTLY DOES NOT INCLUDE PLANS TO RAISE CAPITAL AS PART OF LISTING

* NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN Q1 OF 2018 WAS $0.5 MILLION