March 20 (Reuters) - Itamar Medical Ltd:

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - REMAIN IN CONSTANT COMMUNICATION WITH VENDORS AROUND WORLD, PRIMARILY IN CHINA

* ITAMAR MEDICAL - DO NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD - ENCOURAGED THAT SHIPMENTS ARE BACK ON TRACK TO MEET CURRENT DEMAND

* ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, WE HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $15.1 MILLION