BRIEF-Itau Unibanco co-chairman says govt should support more small cos

May 7 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN ROBERTO SETUBAL SAYS IT MAY TAKE TWO YEARS FOR FULL RECOVERY FROM CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN SETUBAL SAYS BRAZIL IS NOT FOCUSING ON RESUMING GROWTH AFTER CRISIS

* ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN SETUBAL SAYS GOVERNMENT SHOULD SUPPORT MORE SMALL THAN LARGE COS

* ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN SETUBAL SAYS THERE MAY BE SOME ACQUISITIONS OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE BRAZIL STEMMING FROM THE CRISIS

* ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN SETUBAL SAYS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO SAVE ALL COMPANIES

* ITAU UNIBANCO CO-CHAIRMAN SETUBAL SAYS A METEOR HAS FALLEN AND PUBLIC SERVANTS WANT TO KEEP PRIVILEGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)