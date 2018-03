March 14 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding Sa:

* ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

* ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS HE SEES MANY POTENTIAL CANDIDATES IN BRAZIL’S OCTOBER PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION COMMITTED TO RESPONSIBLE FISCAL POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brad Haynes)