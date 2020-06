June 26 (Reuters) - ITC Properties Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$175 MILLION VERSUS HK$262 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$971.0 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT OF HK$140.6 MILLION

* DECLARED SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR