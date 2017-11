Nov 22 (Reuters) - Itc Properties Group Ltd

* ‍HY profit for period attributable to owners of company HK$284.3 million versus HK$385.9 million

* Declared interim dividend of HK10 cents per shar‍​e

* HY revenue HK$108.8 million versus HK$79.7 mln