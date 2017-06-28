FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group
June 28, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ITC Properties' unit to buy 45.8% of Paul Y. Engineering Group

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - ITC Properties Group Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of A 45.76 pct Interest In Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited

* Deal for consideration of HK$265.2 million

* Precious Year, The 13 (BVI) as vendor, and The 13 as vendor's guarantor entered into acquisition agreement

* ‍Precious Year Ltd has agreed to purchase 45.76 pct of entire issued share capital of PYE​

* Tycoon Bliss entered Tycoon Agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to purchase about 6 pct of of PYE at a consideration of HK$34.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

