March 20 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd:

* SAYS ‍SUPREME COURT ON MARCH 19 ALLOWED APPEALS FILED BY CO AND IFCI AND SET ASIDE AFORESAID JUDGEMENT OF BOMBAY HIGH COURT

* SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS Source text - bit.ly/2DFZ2kx Further company coverage: