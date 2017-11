Nov 28 (Reuters) - ITE GROUP PLC:

* FY REVENUE OF ‍152.6​ MILLION STG VERSUS. 134.4 MILLION STG

* FY HEADLINE PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF ‍31.6​ MILLION STG VERSUS 36.5 MILLION STG

* FY HEPS OF ‍8.1​ PENCE PER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 4 PENCEPER SHARE

* FINAL DIVIDEND 2.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* ENTERS NEW FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A HIGHER LEVEL OF VISIBILITY, WITH FORWARD BOOKINGS 20% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​