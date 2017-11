Nov 9 (Reuters) - ITE (Holdings) Ltd :

* Qtrly ‍turnover HK$6.5 million versus HK$5.3 million

* ‍Directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 September 2017​

* ‍HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$803,000 versus loss of HK$682,000​

* Hy turnover HK$12.5 million versus HK$9.9 million

* Qtrly‍ profit attributable HK$402,000 versus loss of HK$468,000 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: