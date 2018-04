BRIEF-ITE Says HY Performance In Line With Management Expectations​

April 4 (Reuters) - ITE Group PLC:

* ‍GROUP’S PERFORMANCE IN THE SIX MONTHS TO MARCH 31 PERIOD WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS TO MARCH 31 WILL BE CIRCA £75M (SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2017: £70M)​

* ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS REVENUES FOR SIX MONTHS ARE 8% HIGHER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD​

* ‍WILL ALSO LOOK TO MAKE SELECTIVE PRODUCT-LED ACQUISITIONS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN LINE WITH STRICT M&A CRITERIA​

* ‍AS AT 29 MARCH 2018, GROUP HAD BOOKED CIRCA £137M OF REVENUE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR (31 MARCH 2017: £128M)​

* ‍BOARD IS PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE TO DATE AND IS CONFIDENT IN FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS​