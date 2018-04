April 24 (Reuters) - ITE Group PLC:

* ITE GROUP PLC - DISPOSAL

* ITE - HAS SOLD TRADELINK ITE SDN. BHD., OWNER OF METALTECH, METALWORKING EXHIBITION IN MALAYSIA, TO UBMMG HOLDINGS SDN. BHD., A SUBSIDIARY OF UBM PLC

* ITE GROUP PLC - DEAL FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF MYR 23 MILLION