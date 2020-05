BRIEF-Itera Q1 EBITDA Up At NOK 29.3 Million

May 5 (Reuters) - Itera ASA:

* STRONG GROWTH IN NEW CUSTOMERS

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 161.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 142.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) FOR Q1 OF 2020 WAS A PROFIT OF NOK 29.3 MILLION (NOK 22.3 MILLION)

* NORDIC STAFF AUGMENTATION BUSINESS MODEL IS BEING VERY DISRUPTED BY COVID-19, WHICH SHOULD BENEFIT OUR HYBRID DELIVERY MODEL THAT FEATURES CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS LIKELY TO ALSO IMPACT THE SHORT-TERM DEMAND FOR ITERA’S SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)