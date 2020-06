June 30 (Reuters) - Iterum Therapeutics PLC:

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR PURCHASE,SALE OF 3.4 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES AT $1.4825/ORDINARY SHARE