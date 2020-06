BRIEF-Iterum Therapeutics Announces Topline Results For A Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Oral And IV Sulopenem

June 1 (Reuters) - Iterum Therapeutics PLC:

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FOR A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAL AND IV SULOPENEM IN COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTION

* ITERUM - SULOPENEM DID NOT ACHIEVE STATISTICAL NON-INFERIORITY RELATIVE TO ERTAPENEM IN SURE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN COMPLICATED UTI

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - SULOPENEM WAS WELL TOLERATED AND DEMONSTRATED A SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - EVALUATING ITS CORPORATE, STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES

* ITERUM - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COULD POTENTIALLY INCLUDE LICENSING, SALE OR DIVESTITURE OF ASSETS OR PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES, A SALE OF COMPANY

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES BEING EVALUATED COULD POTENTIALLY INCLUDE SEEKING PROTECTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY LAWS