BRIEF-Iterum Therapeutics Announces Topline Results From Trial for Urinary Tract Infections Treatment

June 29 (Reuters) - Iterum Therapeutics PLC:

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ORAL SULOPENEM FOR THE TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - COMPANY TO DISCUSS NDA FILING WITH FDA

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - IN POPULATION OF PATIENTS WITH BASELINE PATHOGENS RESISTANT TO QUINOLONES, SULOPENEM ACHIEVED RELATED PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS - IN SURE1, SULOPENEM WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH A FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE, CONSISTENT WITH SURE2 AND SURE3 TRIALS

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - IN SECOND POPULATION OF PATIENTS WITH ORGANISMS SUSCEPTIBLE TO QUINOLONES, SULOPENEM DID NOT ACHIEVE RELATED PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - ANTICIPATE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA IN Q3 2020 FOR SULOPENEM